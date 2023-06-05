Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is well-known for her exceptional acting skills and her impeccable fashion sense. The actor looks effortlessly elegant be it in traditional sarees to chic mini dresses. Nushratt serves as fashion enthusiasts offering endless inspiration.

Nushratt dressed up in a mesmerising jacket-style kurta and skirt set. The fashionista chooses the attire from the shelves of the fashion brand Gopi Ved. The ensemble comes with a price tag of Rs. 38,500.

Nushratt’s stunning attire features a long ivory jacket-style kurta with a deep v-neck, knot detailing, and flared hem, and adorned with pompom, tassels, thread, and mirror embroidery. The diva paired the kurta with a matching white cotton skirt.

The diva accessorized it with golden drop statement earrings, gracefully cascading down to touch her shoulders keeping it minimalistic, assisted by fashion stylist Nidhi Jeswani.

Nushratt completed the look with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and a touch of nude lipstick assisted by makeup artist Shefali Sharma.

Nushratt styled the hair in loose curls in a side partition creating a beautifully messy yet stylish look by a celebrity hairstylist Ashwinii Vhanne.

The versatile actor’s look is a summer inspiration whether attending a wedding or for heading out for a party, this ensemble can be a go-to-attire giving a summer vibe.