‘Netflix and Chill’, one of the most common phrases might soon be of no use. This is because there are rumours that Netflix might soon put “password sharing” to an end.

The step was seen as a crackdown on people who usually share passwords unauthorisedly resulting in a huge financial launch for Netflix.

The restrictions by Netflix are expected to come in by mid-2023.

All users will now have to pay the required subscription fee to continue using Netflix on their devices.

As per the company, around 100 million viewers use passwords borrowed from friends and family to access the content on Netflix.

The step will first be launched in the United States followed by other countries.

All devices will now have to be covered under the plan for Netflix to be accessed on them, as per reports.

The process is yet to be explained by Netflix but tests are being run in a few Latin American countries.

An additional charge is being imposed for sharing the passwords. As per reports, the charge amounts to around $3 per device.

The decision came after the company started losing subscribers due to password sharing. In 2022, it reported having lost more than a million subscribers all owing to unauthorised password sharing.