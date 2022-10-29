Mindful eating and the benefits it brings on health

Mindful eating in words means one being present with the sensory experience of eating and no other task.

There are certain rules for one to follow in order to practice mindful eating.

These practices or rules include

You eat and only eat (no multitasking)

Engage your senses

Stay focused on the sensory experience of eating

Observe your mind, and when it wanders, bring it back to the present moment

Practice patience and self-compassion

Tune into your bodily sensations

Make food choices that align with your values around health and self-care practices

Consider the source of the food

Observe how food makes you feel

Develop a joyful relationship with food

Mindful eating has several benefits and these are:

Less overeating Increased happiness Stress reduction Improved digestion Food tastes better Potential weight loss

These above point make a healthy way for you and hence when you are only connected to the food, you only eat what you feel like. You do not over stuff yourself.

When you eat with all concentration and the right amount or the right food, you lose stress and be calm.

Proper eating also results in improved digestion and makes the food take better since you do not get distracted with other work.