Mindful eating and the benefits it brings on health

Mindful eating in words means one being present with the sensory experience of eating and no other task.
There are certain rules for one to follow in order to practice mindful eating.
These practices or rules include
- You eat and only eat (no multitasking)
- Engage your senses
- Stay focused on the sensory experience of eating
- Observe your mind, and when it wanders, bring it back to the present moment
- Practice patience and self-compassion
- Tune into your bodily sensations
- Make food choices that align with your values around health and self-care practices
- Consider the source of the food
- Observe how food makes you feel
- Develop a joyful relationship with food
Mindful eating has several benefits and these are:
- Less overeating
- Increased happiness
- Stress reduction
- Improved digestion
- Food tastes better
- Potential weight loss
These above point make a healthy way for you and hence when you are only connected to the food, you only eat what you feel like. You do not over stuff yourself.
When you eat with all concentration and the right amount or the right food, you lose stress and be calm.
Proper eating also results in improved digestion and makes the food take better since you do not get distracted with other work.