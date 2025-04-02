Milk for acidity : Does it hurt or help?

Many people believe that drinking cold milk can help with acidity by soothing the burning feeling caused by acid reflux.

While milk may give quick relief at first, its effect on acidity is more complicated than it seems.

Milk has an alkaline nature, which can help neutralize stomach acid temporarily. This is why it feels soothing when you drink it. However, milk also contains proteins and fats that can make the stomach produce more acid.

Full-fat milk, in particular, can worsen acid reflux symptoms because the stomach releases extra acid to digest it. Skim milk may be a better option, but it may still not be the best solution for acidity.

For some people, drinking milk in small amounts may not cause problems. But for those who often suffer from acid reflux or GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), milk might not be a good choice.

Experts say that even though milk coats the stomach lining for a short time, it doesn’t provide a lasting solution and may even make acidity worse in the long run.

Milk affects people differently. Some feel relief after drinking it, while others may experience bloating, discomfort, or even more acidity. People who are lactose intolerant may have digestive problems after drinking milk, making it an even worse option for acidity relief.

Instead of depending on milk, other simple remedies may work better. Eating smaller meals, avoiding spicy and fatty foods, and drinking herbal teas can help prevent acidity. Lifestyle changes like maintaining a healthy weight, not eating too late at night, and drinking enough water can also reduce acid reflux.

While milk may offer quick comfort, its effects are not the same for everyone. If acidity happens often, it is better to make changes in diet and lifestyle to find long-term relief rather than relying on milk, which might not always help.