Acidity is one of the common problems that is faced by people nowadays and this health condition occurs when stomach acid flows back up into the food pipe.

Some of the common symptoms of acidity are heartburn, indigestion, bloating, and nausea.

It is caused due to excess production of acid in the stomach by the gastric glands. However, rather than relying on medication, there are many home remedies that help to relieve acidity:

Here are 5 best home remedies that relieve acidity:

Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties which help to relieve acidity. You can intake ginger by adding it to the tea.

Aloe vera juice

Aloe Vera juice contains antioxidants that reduce inflammation and protect body from damage caused by free radicals also known as oxidative stress. Drink ¼th cup of aloe vera juice 20 mins before meals.

Bananas

Bananas have a natural antacid effect that helps to reduce acidity. Intake it in it’s natural form or make a banana smoothie for quick relief.

Fennel

Fennel has a compound called anethole which relieves inflammation and soothes the stomach. Chew on a few fennel seeds after meals or drink fennel tea.

Coconut water

Coconut water acts as a natural coolant by detoxifying your body by cleansing your digestive tract. Drink a glass of coconut water twice a day for the best results.