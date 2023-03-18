Vitamin B12 is important in the normal functioning of the nervous system.

It plays an important role in the synthesis of myelin (an insulating layer, or sheath that forms around nerves) and in the maturation of red blood cells in the bone marrow.

Lack of this nutrient can show various symptoms causing several impacts on the body’s function. Here are 5 symptoms that indicate a deficiency of Vitamin B12:

Fatigue, headaches and mood problems

Inadequate levels of vitamin B12 in the body can impair oxygen delivery and decrease normal red blood production causing megaloblastic anemia. This can cause tiredness, fatigue and even lead to headaches and mood changes.

Gastrointestinal problems

Vitamin B12 deficiency can affect the digestive tract. Lack of the nutrient does not allow enough oxygen to reach the gut at all which can cause digestive issues like diarrhea, nausea, constipation, bloating and loss of appetite.

Skin problems

Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to anemia. This can influence the colour of the skin including a pale yellow tinge to your skin.

Oral problems

Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause ‘lingual paresthesia’, an oral condition characterized by an unpleasant sensation or tingling or pricking or a feeling of swelling or burning sensation on the tongue also known as glossitis. Glossitis is a condition associated with inflamed and swollen tongue.