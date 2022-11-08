The total lunar eclipse on November 8 will be the last one for the next three years and it is going to be again seen in 2025.

The eclipse will start at 2:39 PM IST and the totality will be reached at 3:46 PM IST. The ending time of totality is 5:12 PM IST and that of partial phase is 6:19 PM IST.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the total phase of the eclipse will be in progress at the time of moonrise for the cities in eastern parts of the country like Kolkata and Guwahati.

However, the totality of the eclipse will end by the time of moonrise for cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India is on October 28, 2023 and the same is a partial eclipse.

The last partial lunar eclipse which was visible from India was on November 19, 2021.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the whole moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse happens at the time of the coming of a part of the moon under shadow of the Earth.

If you want to experience the beauty of the total lunar eclipse fully, you can watch it online on YouTube and many channels are going to livestream this astronomical event.

Some YouTube channels like The Virtual Telescope Project and Time and Date will livestream the total lunar eclipse from 3 PM IST and 2:30 PM IST respectively.