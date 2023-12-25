Horoscope Today | 25 December 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 25 December 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (25 December 2023).

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

There may be some worries nagging at you. Perhaps you have a financial concern or minor health complaint. Don’t let it get you down. You have the inner resources to overcome it. Although the current state of affairs has you feeling gloomy, your optimism will return soon. Until then, put your trust in other values, such as love, friendship, and faith.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

You may feel somewhat grumpy and sluggish, like you have an energy deficit. But the oppressive mood of today will also lend objectivity and reality to any examination you make of what’s happening in your life. For example, any matter that fails to elicit your enthusiasm is probably due for some changes.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The mood is somewhat oppressive today. If you could, you’d send away anyone who tries to put obstacles in your path. Or maybe you’d prefer to go away yourself! The day ahead is good for a realistic test of the waters. How far do you think you can go with your potential, emotionally and professionally?

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’ve decided to blow the whistle on yourself! All of a sudden it’s obvious that you’re not performing as well as you should be. It’s time to put your self-discipline to work. You may change your work methods, budget your money more carefully, or diversify your activities. Perhaps you’ll reorganize your work team. All sorts of solutions are available to you.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

You should find that you have an extra amount of creative energy now, Leo, and you should do what you can to make this force work for you. There’s a time and place for everything, and now is the time to work together with your higher self to channel some of the artists within. Don’t let your self-doubt keep you from using the creative force that’s brewing inside you.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

You’ll have to deal with some internal and external conflict. Often you’re so happy to be lost in your dreams that you don’t really focus on what’s going on in the real world. But today alarm bells relating either to work or finances rudely awaken you. It’s useless to panic. You’ve learned that running away only worsens the situation.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Your legendary impatience is playing tricks on you. You’re in too much of a hurry. You may have changed things on the outside but you haven’t changed who you really are. Resist the temptation to sweep everything away to start all over again. If you did, in a few months you’d just be back where you started. Think about a better approach.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

You can be a little stubborn, and it seems that you’re in the process of giving a wonderful demonstration of this. You can be a little slow when you need to move, but once you get started, it’s very hard to get you to stop! Still, there’s nothing terribly difficult about making the necessary adjustments. You need to give yourself time.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

You may feel like you can no longer explore your inner feelings, but you must persevere. You have a tremendous capacity to bury problems deeply, and you can go through life obliviously surfing on top of them. It’s true that this strategy allows you to remain in a good mood. But you may never be in such a good mood that you’re profoundly happy. Wouldn’t you agree?

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

You’re in the process of changing directions in your professional life. This can’t be done in a day. It’s sometimes painful. Things will be going slowly and require you to think and confront yourself honestly. Don’t run away even if you’re tempted to do so. Trust that you aren’t far from your goal.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

You’ll have to demonstrate your endurance today. Much is required of you, and you have no choice but to make the contribution expected of you. There’s no way around it. You’re a key player in the events swirling around you. Surely you’ve noticed. Much as you’d like to take off for a vacation, you can’t do it now.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

You may have some very good ideas relating to your professional field, but do you have complete mastery of them? If not, accept the fact that you can still learn from courses or experts in your field. It won’t kill you to be guided a bit. Stop doubting or criticizing what others propose to you.