Horoscope Today | 18 February 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 18 February 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (18 February 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Miscommunication with someone far away could lead to bruised egos, heightened emotions, and angry phone calls. Don’t get sucked into a quarrel, Aries. Try to sort out the problem. Changes in your neighbourhood could cause trouble getting around, so be prepared for blocked streets and heavy traffic. Walk, if you can. It will clear your head and get you where you’re going more quickly.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Your psychoanalytical talents could be put to work today when misunderstandings come up. Your friends aren’t likely to be thinking clearly and may not respond to reassurances, Taurus. Use your intuition to determine the best way to defuse the situation. Finances might cause some worry now, but your ingenuity and fiscal sense should put things right. Go out and have a good time tonight.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A person you’re attracted to may seem to be interested in someone else. This could bring up your insecurities and jealousy. Don’t make yourself crazy, Gemini. Try to learn the facts before letting the situation get the better of you. Invitations to more than one social event for the same night might force you to make an uncomfortable choice. Make the choice that’s best for you.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Someone is keeping secrets from you. We all have private issues we don’t wish to share, Cancer, but this affects you. Your intuition will probably tell you who this person is. Try to get him or her to open up without exerting pressure. Unfinished tasks could be driving you crazy. You may try to run through them quickly, causing too much stress. Get the most crucial done and let the others go.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Perhaps you planned to attend a group event but circumstances beyond your control got in the way. Maybe it was canceled. This could cause some disappointment for you and others, Leo. Find something else to do. A project of your own is likely to need some attention, and this challenge could keep you engrossed for hours. Tonight, treat yourself to dinner out.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A visitor who needs a little sympathy could visit you today. Your friend probably wants some advice about some problems. He or she could also bring information involving new scientific or metaphysical studies that you find fascinating. This information could trigger your own insights. Write down your ideas. You will want to remember them.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some important plans, perhaps for a vacation or involving education in some way, could be temporarily blocked by circumstances beyond your control, Libra. This can cause considerable upset and might even set your temper on edge. You may be tempted to take your frustrations out on others. It would be far more productive to find ways to make your plans work, even if there’s a delay. Go to it.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Some important plans, perhaps for a vacation or involving education in some way, could be temporarily blocked by circumstances beyond your control, Libra. This can cause considerable upset and might even set your temper on edge. You may be tempted to take your frustrations out on others. It would be far more productive to find ways to make your plans work, even if there’s a delay. Go to it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Jealousy could rear its ugly head today, Sagittarius. This may involve a romantic relationship. Jealousy is often groundless. If you want to avoid an upset, try a little communicating. This is definitely the time to make the effort to turn a disadvantage into an advantage. Strong emotions can work for you under some circumstances. A passionate reconciliation is better than an angry estrangement.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Nervous tension could cause a temporary malaise that keeps your energy low today. Tasks and chores need to be done, Capricorn, so you will probably drag yourself up and try to finish them in spite of the way you feel. Try not to get overworked, and try not to take your weariness out on others. It’s better to let work go than make yourself and everyone else more stressed out.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A group with which you’re affiliated may be temporarily torn apart by politics and quarrels. If so, Aquarius, it’s best to stay out of it. A friend could be having trouble and come to you for advice and help. Don’t get too frustrated by his or her weaknesses. This could be a frustrating day for you – one best spent working on your own projects. All will be better tomorrow.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Changes in your home could cause temporary frustration that creates some tension with family members. Perhaps you’re moving, cleaning, or refurnishing, and everyone is getting in everyone else’s way. The best way to handle this situation is to try to get the job done as quickly as possible. Once it’s done, Pisces, tempers will subside and all will be fine.