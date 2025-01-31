Assam: Centuries-old Hanuman Temple unearthed in Sribhumi's Patharkandi

Guwahati: A centuries-old Hanuman temple was reportedly discovered in Patharkandi, Sribhumi district of Assam during an excavation.

The temple was uncovered near the Langai River in Bilbari, Patharkandi, during excavation work for a house construction project.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Inscriptions of the Hanuman Chalisa were found etched behind the temple, reports said.

After the discovery, devotees flocked to the area and said that they would take the initiative to rebuild the temple.

They also formed a committee for the reconstruction and preservation of the temple.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Locals believe the temple dates back thousands of years and may have been buried under soil due to unknown reasons.