Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma will present the state annual budget for the 2025-26 financial year in the state assembly on March 4, a senior official said on Friday.

The budget session, which is also the fourth session of the present assembly under the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) dispensation will commence on February 19.

State assembly commissioner and secretary Vanlalthantlingi said that the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by assembly speaker Lalbiakzama on Wednesday chalked a detailed programme and decided that the session will continue till March 20.

While state governor General Vijay Kumar Singh will deliver his maiden gubernatorial address in the assembly on the first day of the session, Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state annual budget for the 2025-26 fiscal on March 4, she said.

This will be the second budget that Lalduhoma presented after the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) came to power in December 2023.

The chief minister presented a non-surplus budget for the 2024-25 fiscal on February 27 last year.

Vanlalthantlingi said that the assembly secretariat is yet to receive a government bill, starred question and unstarred question to be presented in the state legislature during the coming budget session.