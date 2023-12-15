Horoscope Today | 15 December 2023: If you are interested in astrology, take a look into your horoscope for today (15 December 2023).

A horoscope reveals the unique destiny of each individual, offering insight into the paths they will take in life.

We have listed the horoscope for the day (15 December 2023) without missing any signs.

Here is the horoscope for 15 December 2023:

Aries

Could it be that we’re addicted to our suffering? That we love to commiserate with others and repeat the story of all the ways in which we are hurting inside? Change the narrative, Aries. We repeat: change the narrative. Instead of focusing on what isn’t working out, focus on what is. Let stories of victory dominate your thoughts. Let the stories you tell others speak of glory and grace. Your affirmation for the day: ‘I deserve to live a happy and prosperous life.’

Taurus

But, what’s your dominant thought? What are you repeating to yourself and others? Just make sure you’re not addicted to your misery, Taurus. Just make sure you’re not letting your past become the reason you *don’t* run towards the bright future that awaits. It’s time to shake it off, beautiful. It’s time to literally shake off the anger, resentment and pain you’ve been carrying around. Overheard at the cosmic conference: open yourself to goodness and grace the Universe so generously wants to pour into your cup.

Gemini

It’s been a while, Gemini. It’s been a while. This is your reminder to take a good look at the burden that you’ve been lugging around. The burden of the past. The burden that isn’t even yours. It’s time to release it. It’s time to shake it off, literally *and* metaphorically so. A reminder from the cards: trust that what you’re making space for is far greater than what you’re leaving behind.

Cancer

But, a love like this doesn’t come around everyday. We repeat: a love like this doesn’t come around everyday, Cancer. So, open your heart and allow yourself to receive what has always been yours. For once, you don’t have to worry about being perceived as *too much*. You’re comfortable in your skin and you’re comfortable being the most flawsome version of yourself when you’re around them. PS: How does it get better than this?

Leo

But, is it love or merely lust? Something to think about as you sip on your cinnamon latte, beautiful. Don’t get us wrong. We’re not saying there is anything wrong with fanning the flames of this desire. We’re merely reminding you to not get so caught up in the heat of the moment that you lose touch with reality altogether. They may or may not be on the same page as you about the future of this connection. You will only be able to figure out whether or not you’re on the same page once you have ‘the talk’.

Virgo

But, you have the power, Virgo. You have the power to turn every breakdown into a breakthrough. You have the power to turn the bitterness that remains into a sweet elixir. You are a magician and your heart is the ultimate alchemist. So, do yourself a favour: take a break from the many duties and responsibilities as you turn your gaze inwards. Spirit is holding space for you to integrate the soul lessons you have learned over the past few months.

Libra

Clarity is required of you right now, Libra. So, instead of leaving things to chance or ‘going with the flow’, put your expectations on table, both personally and professionally. This will ensure that both you and the other are on the same page with regards to certain matters. As such, this is a time of receiving divine insights and inspiration. Keep that journal handy, beautiful. We sense a million-dollar idea in here somewhere.

Scorpio

Uh-oh! Your old friend, Impostor’s Syndrome, is on the loose again and it is repeating the story of all that you cannot do. But, you have a choice, Scorpio. You have a choice between giving into the limitations or rising above. Something tells us it’s time to turn your knowledge into wisdom! It’s time to take a long, hard look in the mirror, give yourself that pep talk you need to and run towards the future you’ve always envisioned with newfound fervour.

Sagittarius

It’s a ‘what you seek is seeking you’ kind of day in the Sagittarius HQ. Your manifestations are beginning to take root in the physical and miracles are now becoming an everyday occurrence. What’s more, your interpersonal relationships are thriving under this cosmic collaboration too. So, don’t just express your gratitude to the forces. Engage in a solid act of kindness or two. Remember that uplifting others as you rise is a part of your mission, beautiful.

Capricorn

Your manifestations are taking root in the physical and miracles are becoming an everyday occurrence. What a beautiful time to be you, Capricorn! What a beautiful time to be you. So, send out a prayer of gratitude into the cosmos and make a conscious effort to uplift those around you in your own unique way too. When it comes to romantic affairs, you’re being asked to exercise caution. You don’t want to make a certain somebody a priority when they’re merely treating you like an option.

Aquarius

It’s a ‘wine and pizza’ kinda night in the Aquarius HQ. You want to avoid the ‘social scene’ like the plague and spend the evening indoors discussing the benefits of chardonnay with your bestie. If you like looking towards the stars for inspiration, read each other’s charts or pick a few oracle cards to see what’s coming up in the new year. If you’re in the process of getting to know someone intimately, this is the perfect time to invite them for a private soirée.

Pisces

The more you look outside to see what others have ‘achieved’, the more dissatisfied you will be. The more you bring your energy back to yourself and your goals, the easier it will be for you to recognise the wealth and abundance you have created over a period of time. So, bring your awareness back to yourself. Revisit your manifestation journal as you bring your awareness back to your journey. Something tells us that there is a lot more to achieve on this path and that you are just getting started, baby!