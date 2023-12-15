NEW DELHI: Lalit Jha, the suspected mastermind behind the December 13 Parliament security breach incident surrendered before the Delhi police.

Lalit Jha was on the run after the Parliament security breach incident and is believed to be the sixth person behind the conspiracy.

Jha surrendered and subsequently arrested by the Delhi police on Thursday (December 14) night.

He was reportedly accompanied by another man to the Kartavya Path police station, where he surrendered.

Jha has been handed over to the special cell of the Delhi police for interrogation.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court sent the four accused arrested for the shocking breach of security at the new Parliament building to the city police’s custody for seven days for interrogation.

The accused — Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi — were produced before Special Judge for NIA cases Hardeep Kaur by the Delhi police, who sought their custodial interrogation for 15 days.

They have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA besides various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, however, remanded them in police custody for seven days. During the arguments, the prosecution accused the four of indulging in an act of terrorism and said they tried to incite fear.

“It was a well-planned attack on Parliament,” police said.

“Their right was limited to the gallery. They jumped from the (visitors) gallery into the Well, which was trespass. They hid (smoke) canister in their shoes,” police said.

The court appointed a legal aid counsel for the accused after they said they didn’t have a lawyer to represent them.

The prosecution said their custodial interrogation was necessary to unravel the actual motive behind the incident and find out if some other people were also involved.