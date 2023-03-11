Horoscope Today, 11 March 2023: Check your astrological predictions here

Horoscope Today | 11 March 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Low biorhythms may have you feeling less than your usual self, Aries. Your mind may not be quite as quick as it usually is, and you may go through the day in a bit of a fog, possibly reflecting on the past. This isn’t quite as aimless as it sounds. You might want to jot down your memories and reflections. They could shed light on something that’s going on with you now.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Frustrating delays in completing a project might cause you to doubt your skills, Taurus. Be careful not to fall into this trap. There’s nothing wrong with your skills. Take a good long look at what you’re doing and try to discern where it got hung up. Worries about money may cause you to consider postponing an activity that means a lot to you. Don’t. Use your ingenuity to work it out.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Even though you’re likely to wake up feeling energetic and enthusiastic, Gemini, your mood may sink a little when you think about all you need to do. It may be time to question whether you should make some significant changes. Are the walls closing in on you? If so, perhaps you should look for an opportunity that gives you more freedom of movement or perhaps gets you outside part of the time.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An increased awareness of subtle undercurrents may have you feeling a bit disconcerted today, Cancer. You could experience clairvoyant or telepathic abilities you didn’t know you had. As you usually like to be down to Earth and realistic, this may throw you for a loop, but try to flow with it. Reality isn’t necessarily limited to what is perceived by the usual five senses!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The desire to perform a service of some kind could attract you to group activities today, Leo. You might attend a meeting of a group you aren’t yet familiar with, and you could feel like a fifth wheel. Take heart! You will catch on soon, and the people in the group are likely to take to you. Your insights should prove valuable to them, and they will be quick to notice that!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your day could be worrisome and stressful, Virgo. Your workload may be especially heavy and you could be putting in some long hours. Relations with others might also be a bit tense. Ease the stress by playing music and take frequent breaks. Have a good meal at lunchtime and then take a walk. Things are likely to be a lot more laid back tomorrow!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today you’re likely to feel rather bored, restless, and frustrated with the way your life is going now, Libra. You have responsibilities that need meeting, yet you have other projects that interest you a lot more than mundane tasks. As a result, you might find yourself growing a bit impatient with those around you. Don’t take your frustrations out on others! Remember, “This, too, shall pass.”

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

You may feel especially sexy and passionate, Scorpio, but minor conflicts between you and the special someone in your life could put distance between you. You can avoid this by being patient and making an effort to communicate. You could be tempted to overspend, probably on items you don’t particularly need now and may not even want. Take care to curb impulse spending.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Nervous tension among family members is high today, Sagittarius, so don’t be surprised if household members start quarreling. It’s best to keep them apart most of the day if you can. In the evening, encourage them to talk about what’s bothering them. You may be feeling a bit bored and discouraged, but forget about it by keeping busy. This will all pass by tomorrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Information gleaned today might not be totally accurate, Capricorn. Someone may be repeating gossip or making stories up out of whole cloth. Listen if you want, but don’t pass along anything you hear unless you know for a fact that it’s true. Your workload might be especially heavy and you might have a deadline, so you have a ready excuse not to pay any attention!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Pessimism over money matters may plague you today, Aquarius. Perhaps a desired increase in income hasn’t materialized, or you’ve been hoping to make a particular purchase that you still can’t quite afford. This might be the time to put your ingenuity to work and come up with a contingency plan to earn the money you need. You will be able to find good opportunities. It beats waiting!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may be a bit on edge emotionally today, Pisces. You’re likely to feel less self-confident than usual, and you also might be a bit bored. In addition, you might have an exceedingly oppressive and tedious task that needs doing. Try easing the stress by listening to music and taking frequent breaks. Treat yourself to a good lunch. You won’t help anyone if you work yourself to a frazzle!