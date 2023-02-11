Horoscope Today | 11 February 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 11 February 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (11 February 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

If you aren’t currently romantically involved, Aries, today you might suddenly see an old friend or neighbor in a new light. This can be thrilling, but it might not be a good idea to do anything about it just yet. You’re feeling especially sensual today, and therefore any attraction you feel could pass by tomorrow. If you’re presently involved, schedule a romantic evening with your partner.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Your financial situation could undergo some positive upheaval now, probably as the result of a career advance. This process is likely to continue today, Taurus, as social events put you in touch with valuable contacts. It might be a good idea to listen to others today and not try to voice ideas of your own or make any decisions. Too much input could lead to mental overload and a lack of focus.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A powerful desire for change could have you thinking of traveling, Gemini, or perhaps relocating to a distant state or foreign country. Friends who live far away could be trying to convince you to join them. This isn’t a minor decision. It requires careful thought. You might be tempted to act impulsively, but wait for a while. In a few days, you will know if the change is right for you.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some vivid and interesting dreams could bring a lot of repressed memories up and force you to confront them. This could be a bit disconcerting, Cancer, but still positive. Psychological obstacles to financial success and romantic happiness could be cleared away, which could change your life. It’s vital that you write down your dreams. You won’t want to miss out on this.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A transformation in your circle of friends could occur today and change your life, Leo. Someone exciting could move in nearby, and you could hit it off. Expect stimulating conversations and fascinating new information. If you aren’t currently involved, this person could be a potential romance. At least you will make a new friend. Take a close look and don’t initiate things too quickly.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, you probably feel especially sexy and passionate now. You may enjoy browsing through catalogues of rich fabrics or furniture. Erotic novels could also appeal to you. If you’re currently involved, you may want to spend the evening alone with your partner. If you aren’t, don’t be surprised if you attract someone new. Either way, you will draw admiring glances from strangers.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Legal matters should definitely work in your favor today, particularly any involving property. You’re likely to feel positive about life, Scorpio, and your home life should be especially gratifying. Sex and romance also could be on your mind. If you can get together with a lover, you will probably grow quite a bit closer. Artistic projects, particularly regarding the home, should also go well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A call from a romantic partner could lead to an intimate get-together, Sagittarius. It’s likely to be highly gratifying emotionally and bring you closer together. Passionate poetry and sexy novels could especially appeal to you right now. If you’re into writing, you could channel your rush of sensuality into producing results that are so well thought out that they surprise even you. Get started!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Creative projects that you may have been working on for a while could prove especially ego boosting, Capricorn. You’re doing a great job. A change of employment and increase in income may be in the works. If you don’t feel passionate about what you’re doing, expect the chance to become involved in an enterprise that you do feel strongly about. New ideas and opportunities could change your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You’re an appealing person, Aquarius, but today you could project more magnetism than ever. Don’t be surprised if you draw admiring glances from strangers you pass in the street. Romance should be going very well for you. A hot date with a current or potential love partner could take place tonight. You might also be feeling especially artistic and inspired. Consider this a gift and use it.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today you may contemplate changes in your home. They could be physical, like redecorating, refurnishing, or remodeling. Or someone could move in or out. Whatever the change, it’s likely to be fortunate. If you’re thinking of such a change, you can proceed confidently. You should be feeling especially inspired now, so be creative and manifest whatever has been on your mind for some time.