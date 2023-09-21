Men and women do not always end up on the same page, when it comes to sex positions.

However, there are some that both men and women list as their favourites.

There are some particular sex positions that completely arouse a woman leading to erotic orgasm.

So, all the men out there pen down the following sex positions that your women might love.

1. Cowgirl

Credit: Getty Images

Let her take charge. This girl-on-top sex position lets her to be on top of things, while you enjoy the ride.

This position, where the girl is on top, lets her decide on how she wants to reach orgasm.

Show her some love by sitting up straight and hugging her.

2. Countertop sitting

Best for quickies. Can’t wait to get on with each other, use of your kitchen counter or study table.

Lift her on to the table or counter and ask her to take the spread eagle position, with you facing her.

This position provides maximum G-spot stimulation and arouses both partners.

3. Missionary

Missionary is the man on top position.

This classic sex position is an instant hit among women.

It is pleasurable and also harbours closeness.

4. Sideways

Sideways positions — spooning and side by side —are good news for men who suffer from premature ejaculation.

There are fewer chances of losing an erection.

Although it limits the movement of both partners, it gives leeway for more snogging.

You can caress your woman and the constant contact with your body will soothe her while you whisper sweet nothings into her ear.

5. Doggy style

Both men and women list doggy style as their favourite position.

This probably has a lot to do with the fact that the angle is great for maximum deepness and G-spot stimulation.