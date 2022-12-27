A new day always brings us the chance to hit the reset button and give ourselves a fresh start.

The time after we wake is precious, but you don’t have to actually be a morning person to take advantage of those bright-and-early hours—just a person who is mindful of the power of a morning routine.

Here are 9 morning habits you must develop for a successful and healthy life:

1) Express gratitude

Before getting out of bed, think of two or three things that you feel grateful for is a great way to kick-start the day with positivity.

2) Avoid mobile phones

Avoid using mobile phones as soon as you get up otherwise you get stuck to the screen and it mess up your day.

3) Meditate

Meditation will keep you focused the whole day and steady your mind and soul. At the beginning it would be difficult to concentrate but once you get used to it you it will refresh your mind and soul from the unwanted thoughts. If you’re hesitant but want to try it out, there are many great apps and other resources. If you’re one of those people who feel they can’t meditate, guided meditations are your new best friend.

4) Write your tasks down

Not too many, but jot down three tasks you want to accomplish in the day. And because it’s only three things, it still leaves room for other things that come up—so there’s built-in flexibility too. Then, take a few minutes to quietly think about why these matters to you, the progress you want to make. Write those as well.

4) Make your bed

Most people do not realise how important this step is, but making your bed in the morning helps to keep you organised. It might seem a simple household chore to you, but it has a psychological angle as well. When you make your bed in the morning you get a sense of mental satisfaction that you completed the first task of the day and this will help you sail throughout the day.

4) Hug your loved one

Hugging boosts your oxytocin levels, increases serotonin, strengthens the immune system, boosts self-esteem, lowers blood pressure, balances the nervous system, and releases tension. Hugging makes you feel good relaxes you for a moment.

6) Set the mood

Before the hustling and bustling begins, try burning incense to center your mind while getting ready. Or listen to joyous music or a motivating podcast.

7) Healthy breakfast

Take the time to make a healthy breakfast each morning usually consisting of vegetables and a protein content diet, along with a green juice or coffee. This will boost your mind setting your body and mind right for the day.

8) Brainstorm

Have at least a 10-minute undisturbed, creative brainstorming session. Read a bit if time permits; avoid phone calls, emails or any access to technology.

9) It begins the night before

Getting quality sleep is essential to starting your mornings off right. Make sure you get the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep. If you’re going to get up earlier for your morning routine, you need to go to bed earlier otherwise it will lead to a bad mood the next day.