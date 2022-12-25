New Delhi: Bring in this festive season with cocktails sure to lift your spirits, especially with the upcoming Christmas and New Year events. Congratulate one another on a fantastic year and the impending end-of-year festivities.

It’s time to get dressed up, celebrate, and enjoy a private soiree with friends and family. Add some interesting Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Belvedere, and Ardbeg Wee Beastie cocktails to your at-home drinking repertoire this year!

Hot Cacao Cocktail

Ingredients:

30 ml – Belvedere Pure

120 ml – Oat Milk

15 ml – Honey Water

2 tsb – Raw Cacao Powder

1 pinch – powdered cinnamon

60 ml – Coconut cream

Grated nutmeg to garnish

Method:

Add the first five ingredients to Nespresso steamer/milk jug and steam to combine until warmed through. Pour the warm mixture into a teacup. Shake Coconut Cream to aerate and layer on top of the drink. Garnish with nutmeg

Belvedere Bloody Sour

Ingredients:

40 ml – Belvedere Vodka

30 ml – Italian Bitter Liqueur

25 ml – Fresh Lemon Juice

20 ml – Honey Water

1 egg white

2 dashes – Angostura Bitters

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice and dry shake to froth egg white. Add ice and shake for a second time. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with either blackberries or cherries.

A Ginger Lemon Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

30 ml (1oz) Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban 14 Years Old

10 ml (1/3 oz) ginger syrup

10 ml (1/3oz) honey

10 ml(1/3oz) lemon juice

3 dashes of aromatic bitters

125 ml (4oz) apple juice

Apple slices and 1 cinnamon stick, to garnish

Method:

Bring real warmth to this cocktail by heating the apple juice gently. As it warms through (don’t let it boil), bring everything else together in a glass mug and stir to dissolve the honey, then top the glass up when the apple juice is done. To make it look as good as it tastes, add fanned apple slices and a cinnamon stick at the finish.

Mulled Morangie

Ingredients:

30 ml Glenmorangie Lasanta

100 ml red wine

50 ml pressed apple juice

Mulling spices – cinnamon stick, cloves, anise, vanilla.

1 slice (wheel) of orange halved

1 dessert spoon Demerara Sugar (adjust to taste)

Method:

Pour ingredients into a saucepan and bring to a simmer on low heat. Do not allow to boil. Pour into a heat-proof cup or mug

Bloody Rob Roy

Ingredients:

50 ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie

20 ml Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Orange Twist

Cherry

Method:

Add all liquid ingredients to a mixing glass, and stir for dilution. Strain into a coupe glass, garnish and serve.

Shortie’s Dirty Daiquiri

Ingredients:

Shortie’s Dirty Daiquiri

50 ml Ardbeg Ten Years Old

20 ml Cloudy Apple Juice

20 ml Fresh Lime Juice

10 ml Vanilla Syrup

Method:

Shake all ingredients over ice before straining into a chilled coupe.

Warm Tea Cocktail

Ingredients:

30 ml Hennessy V.S

30 ml Velvet Falernum

10 ml Fresh Lemon juice

150 ml Hibiscus tea (hot)

1 Lemon Wheel

1 Cinnamon stick

Method:

Add all ingredients to a heat-proof glass mug.

Stir to combine.

Garnish with a lemon wheel and a cinnamon stick, and serve.

A Long Night In Madrid Cocktail

Ingredients:

40 ml Hennessy Very Special

25 ml Madeira

8 ml grape A maple syrup

4 dashes Angostura bitters™

1 egg white

1 Coco nib shavings, or dark chocolate

Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without ice to activate egg white.

Then add ice and shake to chill.

Strain into a Coupe or Martini glass and shave cocoa nibs or dark chocolate over the top.

Daniel Gomes, the Beverage Manager at Westin Gurgaon, shows you how to make some Christmas favorites.

The Grinch

Ingredients:

Lime Wedges – 4-6 pcs

Midori – 45 ml

Vodka – 15 ml

Ginger Ale – To top up

Glass: Rock

Method: Muddled and Build Up

Garnish: Melon flavoured sugar rimmed glass.

Mulled Wine

Ingredients:

Red Wine – 150 ml

Star Anise – 4 pcs

Cloves – 4 buds

Cinnamon Sticks – 3 sticks

Cardamom – 2 buds

Green Apple – 1 slice

Red Apple – 1 slice

Orange Slice – 2 slices

Glass: Wine Glass

Method: Cook to simmer

Garnish: Orange, Apple Slices and burnt Cinnamon Stick.