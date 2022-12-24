We all agree that a Christmas party is empty without some libations and a good premium bottle of whisky is an ideal way to lift up the festive vibe along with plum cake.

A sip of whisky is a best way to start in as an beverage in the party full of fun and entertainment.

Here is a list of some amazing alcoholic drinks to try this Christmas:

Royal Ranthambore whiskey



Inspired by the majestic tigers from the land of royalty, The Royal Crafted Rare Whisky is painstakingly crafted with various bespoke blended malt scotches from different geographical regions. The rare scotch grain is made from 100 percent malted barley, carefully blended with oak-infused Indian Grain Neutral Spirit to harmonize this royal blend. The colour of the whisky is inspired by the royal tigers of Ranthambore. Much like other premium whiskies, one needs to have a sip of the whisky that lingers in their mouth rather than just consuming it. Perfect to celebrate the festive spirit, it is a must try drink to celebrate this Christmas.

Moet iamp; Chandon



Nothing evokes the excitement of a celebration more than the pop of a champagne cork and the fizz of bubbles. Celebrate Christmas in the Moet way to spread the spirit of cheer to make the moment extra memorable with Moet iamp; Chandon Rose Imperial. Boxed inside a sparkling cracker, it has a fruity flavour infused with strawberry, raspberry, and redcurrant, and those familiar bubbles; that are sure to make you feel sparkly iamp; bright

Glenmorangie Limited Edition

First released more than 175 years ago by the founders, the original Glenmorangie 10-year-old was known for its mellow tones and delicacy of flavour. The Original is the expression of our elegant spirit and the backbone of the range. It is distilled twice in the tallest stills in Scotland, creating delicate layers of citrus and floral notes.

Hennessy X.O



The emblematic icon of the House of Hennessy, created by Maurice Hennessy in 1870, Hennessy X.O is the Original. It has remained unchanged since its creation, yet it never ceases to surprise the connoisseur, to whom it reveals more of its multiple facets every time it is tasted. Deep and powerful, the Eaux -de-vie of Hennessy X.O is between 12 to 30 years old.

Sipsmith



Inspired by two hundred years of London distilling history, the creation of Sipsmith balances modern technology with traditional recipes and techniques. With the finest quality botanicals sourced from all over the globe, it is crafted with a technique known as ‘one-shot’ distilling and is a perfect balance of 10 unique botanicals that make it smooth enough for a Martini, yet rich and balanced, perfect for a Giamp;T.

Belvedere Vodka



Belvedere Vodka presents Belvedere Pure made with high-quality Polska rye, purified water, and a distillation process by fire to indulge in and make the most mundane of days, merry and memorable- be it shaken or stirred. This vodka is prepared with Polska rye, purified water, and a distillation process by fire. It contains zero additives, is certified kosher and is produced in accordance with the legal regulations of Polska vodka that dictate nothing can be added.

Glenfiddich’s Gran Reserva



The remarkable liquid is matured in a combination of American and European oak casks for 21 years and finished for four months in bourbon barrels seasoned with Glenfiddich’s own Caribbean rum, imbuing the whisky with extra exotic notes. The rum is blended with the Speyside distiller’s secret recipe from several tropical Caribbean islands to awaken distinctive notes of ginger, lime, and banana within the rich smoothness of the patiently mellowed 21-Year-Old.

Broken Bat Gin by Greater Than



A limited edition gin by Greater Than, The Broken Bat is an ode to India’s love for cricket in a bottle. Greater Than distillers shaved and cleaned cricket bats made with Kashmir Willow and soaked them in a vat of high-proof Greater Than Gin for six weeks resulting in a classic gin that tastes almost like whisky. The tasting notes of the gin resemble aged leather and freshly toasted wood followed by almost-ripe mangoes and sweet juniper spice, all of which leaves you reminiscing over your favourite Christmas cake.