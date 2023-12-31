New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration, reflection, and of course, delicious food! But let’s be honest, the festive season can also leave a dent in your wallet. Fear not, budget-conscious gourmands! You can still whip up a show-stopping feast without breaking the bank. Here’s your guide to crafting delectable New Year dishes that are easy on the wallet but heavy on flavor.

Gulab Jamun

These golden spheres, traditionally made from milk solids like khoya or paneer, are deep-fried to a blissful crisp. The secret lies in the sugar syrup they’re then immersed in, delicately infused with rosewater and cardamom for a symphony of floral and spice. Each bite bursts with a soft, milky sweetness, perfectly balanced by the fragrant syrup.

Narikolor Laroo

In the northeastern state of Assam, narikol means coconut and laroo means a ball-shaped sweet (laddoo in Hindi). Though this can be made with white sugar, it’s amazing with unrefined sugar because of the lovely earthy caramel tastes that it adds.

Tomato-Yogurt Chicken Curry

Tomato-Yogurt Chicken Curry. Imagine tender chicken pieces bathed in a rich, creamy tomato sauce, its acidity tempered by the coolness of yogurt. The vibrant red hue of the tomatoes peeks through, flecked with the verdant green of fresh corriander, promising taste with every bite. This dish is a celebration of fresh ingredients and clever simplicity, perfect for a cozy New Year’s Eve dinner.

South Indian-Style Yellow Rice

This vibrant rice is cooked with turmeric, tempered with mustard seeds, nuts and dal and finished with lemon zest and juice, resulting in an aromatic, bright, tangy and crunchy rice. It’s also a great way to revive leftover rice the next day.

Palak Paneer

Palak paneer is one of the most favorite dishes of every Indian. It was predominantly spinach with Indian cottage cheese, but you can even use a variety of seasonal greens that would add more depth.

Tandoori Chicken

You likely don’t have a tandoor at home but with this clever recipe you can achieve similar results in your oven. Baked blackens the chicken and helps it develop the same kind of flavor you would achieve with the high temperature of a traditional clay tandoor.

Gajar Ka Halwa

This Punjabi dessert is subtle and divine without being super sweet, unlike most North Indian mithais or desserts. Almost a zen-like process, making gajar ka halwa is a labor of love; don’t rush. Enjoy the process. It will be worth it!

Rainbow Veggie Curry

This colorful curry is a feast for the eyes and the palate. Combine chickpeas, coconut milk, and an array of chopped vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and broccoli for a healthy and satisfying meal.