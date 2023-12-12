This recipe for axone boiled chicken is a classic from the Northeast Indian region, known for its simplicity and delicious flavor. The key ingredient in this dish is the “axone” (akhuni), a fermented soybean paste that adds a unique depth of flavor. This dish is perfect for a quick and healthy meal, and can be served with rice or roti.
This dish is a good source of vitamins and minerals, including B vitamins, niacin, iron, and zinc and considered to be one of the healthiest non-veg dish all over the world.
Ingredients:
- 1 kg chicken, (cut into pieces)
- 2 tbsp Axone akhuni
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 inch ginger, grated
- 1 green chili, chopped
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1/2 tsp cumin powder
- 1/4 tsp red chili powder
- Salt to taste
- Water
- Chopped Coriander
Instructions:
- Wash the chicken pieces thoroughly and drain the water.
- In a large pot, add the chicken, akhuni, onion, garlic, ginger, green chili, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chili powder and salt.
- Add enough water to cover everything.
- Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.
- Once it is cooked, remove it from the pot and shred it with two forks.
- Strain the remaining broth and discard the solids.
- Return the shredded chicken to the pot with the strained broth.
- Heat the broth and chicken over medium heat until warmed through.
- Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot with rice or roti.