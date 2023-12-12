This recipe for axone boiled chicken is a classic from the Northeast Indian region, known for its simplicity and delicious flavor. The key ingredient in this dish is the “axone” (akhuni), a fermented soybean paste that adds a unique depth of flavor. This dish is perfect for a quick and healthy meal, and can be served with rice or roti.

Ingredients:

1 kg chicken, (cut into pieces)

2 tbsp Axone akhuni

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 inch ginger, grated

1 green chili, chopped

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/4 tsp red chili powder

Salt to taste

Water

Chopped Coriander

Credit: AtMyKitchen

Instructions:

Wash the chicken pieces thoroughly and drain the water. In a large pot, add the chicken, akhuni, onion, garlic, ginger, green chili, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chili powder and salt. Add enough water to cover everything. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Once it is cooked, remove it from the pot and shred it with two forks. Strain the remaining broth and discard the solids. Return the shredded chicken to the pot with the strained broth. Heat the broth and chicken over medium heat until warmed through. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot with rice or roti.