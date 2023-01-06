New Delhi: Whether you are hosting a big dinner for family and friends, craving a carb-heavy meal to give you energy for a night out, or staying in to watch the ball drop.

Here are some recipes to try out by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.

Chicken Sausage Sandwich

Ingredients

thinly sliced yellow onion

red bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

chicken sausages

bread, such as French bread

Dijon mustard

Method:

Preheat the grill to medium.

On the grill, cook the sausage, turning occasionally, until cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat and place on a cutting surface. If desired, toss bread slices on the grill for a few minutes to toast.

Heat the olive oil in a skillet over very low heat. Add onions and green peppers and cook slowly for about 15 minutes until onions are tender and brown.

Split the sausage in half (lengthwise), so that it forms two thinner pieces of equal length.

Place the sausage split-side down on one slice of bread. On the other slice, spread mustard. Top sausage with peppers and onions, and place the second slice mustard-side down on top.

Pasta Belle Roma

Ingredients

Pasta

Tomato Sauce

Cherry tomatoes

Onion

Garlic

Oil

Leeks

Celery

Fresh basil

Salt & pepper

Method:

Put oil in a pan and fry onions, garlic, leeks & celery for a minute.

Add tomato sauce to a pan.

Add fresh basil & chilli in a pan

Add boiled pasta, cherry tomatoes (cut into halves) pepper and salt in a pan.

Cook the mixture for two minutes and put it in a bowl.

Spread grated cheese on top.

Pasta is ready to be served hot with tomato sauce

Deep Fried Fish with Sweet Chilli Sauce

Ingredients

Sliced sea bass or grouper

Corn flour

Red chillies

Shallots

Garlic

Coriander roots

Salt

Tamarind juice

Stock

Cooking oil

Method:

Pound coriander roots, garlic, red chilli and shallots.

dip fish slices in corn flour and deep fry them, drain well and arrange them on a plate.

Stir fry the mixture from no. 1 with 1-2 tbsp of oil, add seasoning and stock, and shimmer for a while or until thickened.

Pour on the plate of fish and garnish with coriander leaves, tomato slices and chili sauce.

Chicken Khurchan Kathi Roll

Ingredients

Filling

Chicken breast

Onion, sliced

Ginger

Garlic

Tomato puree

Beaten curd

Kasoori methi

Chili powder

Garam Masala

Chat masala

Olive oil

Chapati

Wheat flour

Milk

Salt

Method:

Cut chicken into 1/2 cm wide strips and keep aside

Heat oil in a non-stick pan and saute cumin seeds

Add sliced onion, ginger garlic paste and saute over medium flame, add chicken pieces and simmer

When the chicken is cooked, cut it into small bite portion as per liking, add remaining spices and beaten curd, adjust the seasoning and leave aside

Prepare a chapatti using the ingredients and cook it on a hot plate

Spread the filling on chapati and roll it up tightly, cut it into two.

Serve hot with mint chutney, pickled onions and boiled seasonal veggies as per your taste