A new year resolution often signifies a fresh start. People see new year as an opportunity of setting health goals, both physical and mental. This is why many people make the same resolutions year after year.

Though most New Year’s resolutions are only kept for a short period, the healthy resolutions listed above are sustainable ways to improve your physical and emotional health that can be followed for life. Creating a healthier relationship with food and taking better care of your body and mind can drastically improve your health in various ways.

Here are some resolutions you must make in this upcoming year for a bit more worth living life:

One of the easiest and most sustainable ways to improve overall health is to eat more whole foods like vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and fish, which contain a plethora of nutrients that your body needs to function at an optimal level.

Whether it’s due to having a sedentary job or simply being inactive, many people sit more than they should. Sitting too much can have negative effects on health. In fact, it may be linked to an increased risk of overall mortality. Making a resolution to sit less is an easy and attainable resolution that can be tailored to fit your lifestyle.

Cutting back on sweetened beverages is a smart idea considering that sugary drinks are linked to an increased risk of obesity, fatty liver, heart disease, insulin resistance, and cavities in both children and adults.

Sleep is an essential part of overall health, and sleep deprivation can lead to serious consequences. For instance, lack of sleep may increase your risk of weight gain, heart disease, and depression.

Every New Year, people purchase expensive memberships to gyms, workout studios, and online fitness programs in hopes of shedding excess body fat in the year to come. What is making you wait?

Taking time for yourself is not selfish. In fact, it’s imperative for optimal health and wellbeing. For people with busy schedules and limited time, making a resolution to engage in self-care may take some planning.

Spending more time outdoors can improve health by relieving stress, elevating mood, and even lowering blood pressure. Making a New Year’s resolution to spend more time outside every day is a sustainable and healthy goal that can benefit most everyone, no matter where you live.

Many people depend on their phones and computers for work and entertainment. However, spending too much time on electronic devices — particularly on social media — has been linked to depression, anxiety, and loneliness in some studies. Setting a resolution to cut back on the time you spend scrolling through social media, watching TV, or playing computer games may help boost your mood and enhance productivity.

Meditation is an evidence-based way to promote mental well-being. It may be particularly helpful for people who have anxiety or depression. Trying out this practice is a perfect New Year’s resolution because there are many ways to meditate, and it’s easy to find books, podcasts, and apps that teach you how to start a meditation practice.

It’s obvious that what you put into your body can significantly impact your health. However, what you choose to put onto your body and what products you use in your home matter, too. Make a New Year’s resolution to purchase more natural beauty products, household cleaners, laundry detergents, and personal care products to create a healthier environment for yourself and your family.

Adding more cooked and raw vegetables and fruits to your diet can go a long way towards improving your health in the new year.

It’s common for adults to let once-loved hobbies fall by the wayside as they get older due to busy schedules or lack of motivation. However, research shows that partaking in a hobby that you love can help you live a longer, healthier life. Make a resolution to try out a hobby that you’ve always been interested in — or pick back up a hobby that used to bring you joy.

Getting examined regularly by your healthcare practitioner is important for many reasons. Having regular blood work and necessary screenings can help spot potential problems before they turn into something more serious.

Maintaining your oral health is a New Year’s resolution idea that can and should be sustained for life. Brushing and flossing your teeth regularly can help prevent oral conditions like gum disease and bad breath.

Learning new things could be anything from playing an instrument to coding to speaking a new language. Learning something new is a great way to challenge yourself and keep your mind sharp. Reading is a great way to expand your knowledge and imagination. Make a goal to read a certain number of books per year or join a book club. Traveling is a great way to experience different cultures and broaden your horizons. Find a cause you care about and volunteer your time.

Spend more time with loved ones. Make time for the people who matter most to you. Put away your phone, unplug from social media, and just be present. Make an effort to listen attentively to others and express yourself clearly. Holding onto grudges can be harmful to your mental and emotional health. Let go of anger and resentment and move on. Try to see things from other people’s perspectives and be willing to learn new things.