Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in different parts of India.

The festival marks the beginning of spring and is commemorated on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha.

According to the Hindu tradition, on this auspicious day, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped who is the Goddess of knowledge, art and learning. This year the festival will be celebrated on January 26.

Basant Panchami will be observed from 12:34 pm on January 25, 2023, to 12:35pm on January 26, 2023. The muhurat for the festival is between 7:12 am to 12:34 pm.

Significance of the festival

Basant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Jayanti because it is believed to be the birth anniversary of Goddess Saraswati. On this day, many young children who have attained the age of starting their formal learning are introduced to the world of education. Devotees perform pujas and offer prayers in their homes and educational institutions. Wearing yellow is considered auspicious commemorating at a time when vibrant yellow flowers of the ripe mustard plants appear in the crop fields.

History of Basant Panchami

There are numerous folk tales associated with the auspicious day, on the basis of the region. The most widely known story is that of Kalidasa, the legendary poet. The story talks about Kalidasa, a mere simpleton, who is tricked into marrying a princess who does not respect him. The poet tries to take his life because of this, but just before he can do it, Goddess Saraswati appears in front of him. He is asked to take a dip in the river, and when he emerges from the water, he becomes an intelligent, cultured and knowledgeable person. He eventually becomes a renowned poet. Thus, devotees pray to the goddess to bestow the gift of knowledge on them.