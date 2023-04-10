As the scorching heat in parts of India approaches to be on peak, people search for a refreshing beverage to quench their thirst and relax their minds.
While lemon juice and coconut water are popular choices, many crave a cold beer to beat the heat.
In India, the beer market offers a wide range of options to choose from, making it overwhelming for beer enthusiasts to decide which one to try.
- Kingfisher is undoubtedly one of the most popular beer brands in India. This easy-going lager has a bitter taste initially, which then transitions into an underlying malty sweetness, and is often paired with salty snacks like peanuts.
- Tuborg, a bottom-fermented lager beer, has a mild, fresh taste and the aroma of flowers. It is a popular choice for those who prefer milder beers, with an alcohol percentage of only 4.8%. It tastes exceptional when paired with light meals like salads and spicy Asian dishes.
- Carlsberg, a rejuvenating and characterful Pilsener, has a malty backbone and balanced bitterness. This pale yellow lager leaves a mild, hoppy bitterness on the tongue, and the superior quality European Barley gives Carlsberg a unique rich taste, making the drinking experience smoother for those who appreciate premium beers.
- Budweiser is another top-selling beer brand in India, with a sweet rice flavour and a touch of bitter hops. This pale yellow-coloured drink is meant to be chugged down the throat while watching sports or enjoying a social gathering.
- Heineken, brewed in horizontal tanks for a more distinct flavour and consistency, comes straight from Holland and has a slightly stronger taste than other mass-produced lager drinks. The beer is brewed for double the time, resulting in a full-flavour beer.
- Corona, a smooth-tasting beer with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt, has a well-balanced flavour between hops and malt, making it a popular choice for those who can’t stand a beer’s bitter taste.
- Bira 91, a craft beer taking over the market by storm, has a low bitterness with a hint of spicy citrus and a soft finish. The beer comes in a variety of variants to suit different tastes and preferences.
Foster’s, an Australian lager, is a favourite among beer drinkers in India, with a crisp taste and a hint of fruity sweetness, making it an easy-drinking beer.
In conclusion, the Indian beer market offers a diverse range of options for beer enthusiasts to choose from, with something for everyone.
Whether it’s a light-tasting beer like Kingfisher or a craft beer like Bira 91, these beers are perfect for beating the heat and refreshing the mind.