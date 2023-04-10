As the scorching heat in parts of India approaches to be on peak, people search for a refreshing beverage to quench their thirst and relax their minds.

While lemon juice and coconut water are popular choices, many crave a cold beer to beat the heat.

Also Read: Study finds beer better at relieving pain than painkillers medicine

In India, the beer market offers a wide range of options to choose from, making it overwhelming for beer enthusiasts to decide which one to try.

Kingfisher is undoubtedly one of the most popular beer brands in India. This easy-going lager has a bitter taste initially, which then transitions into an underlying malty sweetness, and is often paired with salty snacks like peanuts. Tuborg, a bottom-fermented lager beer, has a mild, fresh taste and the aroma of flowers. It is a popular choice for those who prefer milder beers, with an alcohol percentage of only 4.8%. It tastes exceptional when paired with light meals like salads and spicy Asian dishes. Carlsberg, a rejuvenating and characterful Pilsener, has a malty backbone and balanced bitterness. This pale yellow lager leaves a mild, hoppy bitterness on the tongue, and the superior quality European Barley gives Carlsberg a unique rich taste, making the drinking experience smoother for those who appreciate premium beers. Budweiser is another top-selling beer brand in India, with a sweet rice flavour and a touch of bitter hops. This pale yellow-coloured drink is meant to be chugged down the throat while watching sports or enjoying a social gathering. Heineken, brewed in horizontal tanks for a more distinct flavour and consistency, comes straight from Holland and has a slightly stronger taste than other mass-produced lager drinks. The beer is brewed for double the time, resulting in a full-flavour beer. Corona, a smooth-tasting beer with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt, has a well-balanced flavour between hops and malt, making it a popular choice for those who can’t stand a beer’s bitter taste. Bira 91, a craft beer taking over the market by storm, has a low bitterness with a hint of spicy citrus and a soft finish. The beer comes in a variety of variants to suit different tastes and preferences.

Foster’s, an Australian lager, is a favourite among beer drinkers in India, with a crisp taste and a hint of fruity sweetness, making it an easy-drinking beer.

In conclusion, the Indian beer market offers a diverse range of options for beer enthusiasts to choose from, with something for everyone.

Also Read: 4 thrilling adventure sports to try in India this summer season

Whether it’s a light-tasting beer like Kingfisher or a craft beer like Bira 91, these beers are perfect for beating the heat and refreshing the mind.