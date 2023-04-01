India has a diversity of culture, heritage and has some of the most serene landscapes that leave you spellbound making it the perfect destination for thrill-seekers. There are splendid mountains that offer a good trekking experience and diving into oceans to people who are into adventure sports.

From diving deep under the ocean to jumping from a cliff, there are various adventure sports for every person that helps to unwind from everyday stressful life and to sense the love for adventure that we have not discovered.

Here are 4 adventurous sports that you must try this summer season:

Bungee Jumping

Bungee Jumping has gained a lot of popularity within a few years. The activity involves a person jumping from a great height while being connected to a large elastic cord. Rishikesh, known as one of the best places for adventure sports in India offers the exhilarating experience of falling from a cliff. Goa known for its party life has also some of the best adventure sports giving a rip-roaring thrilling experience.

Scuba Diving

Scuba diving involves mode of underwater diving whereby divers use breathing equipment that is completely independent of a surface air supply. The people who are eager to explore the marine life and want to dive deeper into the oceans then scuba diving will offer a wholesome experience to those. Andaman is one of the best place to practice scuba diving. The amazing corals and pristine coral reefs make Andaman an ideal place for it. Grande Island and Sail Rock are two of the best places in Goa for scuba diving.

River Rafting

Summer is the best season for a thrilling river rafting experience in Rishikesh. It requires negotiating the rough waves of the Ganges. Plan a trip to Rishikesh between June and September to experience River Rafting with your friends.

Giant Swing

The Giant Swing in Rishikesh, India, is a thrilling experience that mixes the exhilaration of free fall with the breathtaking Himalayan views. It involves a jump from a height of 83 metres with a breathtaking landscape beneath you. There is a fixed platform above where people are fixed with a safety harness and then jump below.