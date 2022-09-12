Beer, as per a study has been found to be a pain reliever. A study dating back to 2017, found a pint of beer instead of taking traditional painkillers results in better relief from a severe headache.

As per reports, the study was conducted by researchers from London’s University of Greenwich.

The researchers found that consuming two pints of beer could decrease the pain by up to 25 per cent.

Around 18 studies were conducted on more than 400 people. The tests found the pain relieving factor of beer.

Dr Trevor Thompson, the lead researcher of the study, said, “Findings suggest that alcohol is an effective analgesic that delivers clinically-relevant reductions in ratings of pain intensity, which could explain alcohol misuse in those with persistent pain, despite its potential consequences for long-term health.”

He added, “We have found strong evidence that alcohol is an effective painkiller. It can be compared to opioid drugs such as codeine and the effect is more powerful than paracetamol.”

The study further added that drinking beer in moderation can elevate blood alcohol levels by 0.08 per cent.

It can also give the body a pain threshold by lowering the intensity of the pain.

While the study stated it was better than paracetamol, drinking beer also has some severe side effects.

“Heavy consumption” of beer may lead to liver cancer, cirrhosis, alcoholism, and also obesity.

Drinking beer for any health benefits should only be considered under the prescription of a doctor.