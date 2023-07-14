It takes effort as well as time for an individual to find out ways or how to start a relationship in an arranged marriage once he/she ties the knot.

Arranged marriages are the most preferred type of marital bonds highly approved by families in India.

While having an arranged marriage may be good enough, you should ensure that you establish a strong bond with your partner for a blissful married life.

Here are 5 ways to start relationship in an arranged marriage-

1. Avoid being someone else

The first way to make a relationship with your partner would to be talk to him/her in a normal and confident manner and avoid portraying a version of yourself that doesn’t exist in reality. Be your authentic self and start interacting with your partner just as you do to a friend and soon you will find that love will bloom between both of you slowly with the passage of time.

2. Encourage your partner

Arranged marriages can help two strangers form a lovely bond when both of them support and motivate each other in following their dreams and passions. It is important to know about the goals that your partner has and finding out ways to give wings to their dreams. If this is done, the mutual respect increases and trust is easily formed which leads to a formation of a well-established relationship.

3. Go on trips frequently as a couple

When you go on trips only with your partner and spend sufficient time with each other, love will bloom like a beautiful flower between the two of you. Ensure that both of you take out time to chill out in some beautiful spots during weekends and you can even go for a short holiday whenever time permits to get to know each other.

4. Share your deepest thoughts with him/her

To strengthen your bond with partner, ensure that you freely share your deepest thoughts with him/her without fear or hesitation. When you reveal your secrets or your own thoughts to your partner, a bond of strong friendship arises which in turn increases cooperation with each other.

5. Avoid being judgemental

If you find that your partner has weaknesses, help him/her out and avoid being judgemental and also don’t try to be possessive about him/her as it makes a relationship sour. Harsh criticism and over possessiveness are the red flags in a relationship which leads it to become completely spoiled or toxic and there can be no time for mending such bonds.