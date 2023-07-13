It is quite difficult for a couple to get into a relationship after it has been broken and build trust between themselves again and they often think how to come together once again as before as lovebirds.

Trust is the main emotion that keeps a relationship blooming between a couple through the years.

However, a relationship gets broken completely when a couple breaks the bond of trust between them.

If you want to give your relationship a second chance, here are 5 ways to build trust with your ex-partner after it has been broken-

1. Apologize sincerely

The first step to rebuild a broken relationship is to apologize to each other sincerely and seek forgiveness keeping ego aside. Try to make eye contact while apologizing and seeking forgiveness because looking down or aside in anger can only cause difficulties in patching up together when so many issues had already happened.

2. Communicate openly

Try to talk about everything without concealing something and sort out the differences together through discussions. The first thing to remove when deciding to come together is fear for your partner that he/ she might shout on you or scold you severely. Set aside every kind of negative emotions and talk openly about everything that you have been planning to say so that bonding then becomes much easier.

3. Set healthy boundaries

Respect the wishes of your partner and try not to get possessive or judgemental about their actions constantly. Each person needs their own privacy and have their own choices so it is always necessary to compromise and never rule over each other by dictating or trying to control over things.

4. Rebuild intimacy

One of the best ways to establish trust in a broken relationship is rebuilding intimacy by engaging in activities that promote connection with each other. When you both decide to come together again, ensure that you take out sufficient time to spend with each other.

5. Change your attitude

When you get into a relationship, it is of utmost necessity to change your attitudes and playing blame games or shaming quickly never helps and compassion, patience and tolerance is a must. The best way to change attitudes is to improve your thoughts which become action and accordingly the outcome is given.