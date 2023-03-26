Work-life balance is a state where a person is able to prioritize work, take care of health, manage responsibilities and balance the personal life equally to run the whole day in a proper way.

Maintaining a work-life balance not just for our physical health but also for our mental well-being is important.

Focusing on work as well as prioritizing our health helps to maintain the balance in our life.

The right balance between personal and professional life helps to maintain a healthy lifestyle, manage stress levels and good sleep quality.

Here are 5 ways to maintain work-life balance:

Prioritize your health

No matter what you have gone through throughout the day, schedule an hour to work out or go for a brisk walk.

The release of endorphins plays a significant role in elevating mood and contributes to good mental health.

Short intervals

Taking short intervals between work helps to increase productivity.

Taking short breaks helps to control your stress levels and helps you to re-focus when you get back to the task.

Learn to say no to commitments if you will not be able to manage the work on time.

Sleep

An adequate amount of sleep helps you to focus on work as thus helps to maintain work-life balance.

Practicing night rituals like warm or cold showers, staying away from screen and going to bed at a fixed time provide better sleep.

Nutrition

Having a proper healthy diet keeps your body healthy which prevents you to indulge in junk food and binge eating.

Make sure to go for health check-ups in case you are facing any health issue.

A proper diet helps you maintain a healthy metabolism.

Hobbies

Try learning new skills in the areas that you find interesting.

Have a hobby and take out time for it. It could be anything like learning a new dance form, journaling, gardening, painting or cooking.