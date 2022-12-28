A solid self-care routine is critical to maintain in this stressful busy life we don’t get time for ourselves.

Self-care is different for different people depending not just on who you are, but on what you’re going through, how much time you have, what you find makes you feel less stressed and what you can afford.

Here are 8 self-care activities that you must try:

Zone out for a while

Diverting your attention from thinking about things that are going on in your life is a nice pause. If you don’t want to get sucked into episode after episode of getting caught up in a narrative , listening to a soothing music can give the busy brain a break. Those things will still be there, but you’ll have a reboot, so when you go back to them, you will have a different perspective.

Connecting with a close friend

Connecting to a close friend with whom you have not talked for a long time can be a healing exercise. And if you’re not feeling chatty, or you find it stressful to reach out, attending a meditation class or working in a cafe puts you near other folks without all the pressure.

Selfcare Sunday

Keep your Sunday’s for a self pampering routine. Try out some skin care activities like a homemade face mask and chill as it will freshen up your mind and make you feel relaxed.

Spend 20 minutes clearing clutter.

Getting rid of that stack of mail, the pile of shoes by the door, and the overflow from your closet may improve your sense of well-being. Cluttered environments create stress and lower self-control (say, around food), which can put a damper on your physical health so clean up the mess which will create a healthy environment.

Refill your water bottle hourly.

This simple habit can ensure that you’re drinking enough water. Your body needs fluids to maintain proper functioning, and dehydration may lead to constipation, dizziness, confusion and low blood pressure. Be sure to constantly refill your water bottle every hour.

Steep up your morning routine.

Adding tea to your a.m. can help support a healthy heart. It is found that people with a habit of drinking black tea have a lower risk of developing heart disease. Tea is a major source of naturally occurring, heart-healthy flavonoids, and taking in a daily dose of at least 200 to 500 mg of these flavonoids can help keep your ticker ticking efficiently.

Create a “Yay!” List

Every night, write down things that you have done after a long while or things you miss doing. Think finding hidden money in your pocket, a surprise call from a friend, sunny skies, or discovering a new local restaurant. This will help you recognize things going right in your life instead of focusing on the negative.

Snag a fun new journal to motivate you. It will get you thinking with daily prompts about what inspired you, times you felt strong, and more.