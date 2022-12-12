A skincare routine is absolutely an essential regimen during winter to protect our skin from the cold and harsh weather. Winters can be tough for the skin leaving it parched and chapped. A simple winter skincare routine is necessary for everyone as it help our skin to cope with the dullness of the weather leaving our skin nourished, hydrated and glowing. If you are a skincare newbie or a seasoned skin junkie, you should all try to follow a good skincare routine in winter.

Try out these simple and amazing tips to enjoy healthy, naturally glowing skin:

1. Use a moisturising cleanser

As the temperature drops, humidity also comes down which leads to dryness during winter and causes the skin to lose its moisture. During the winter season, the use of a moisturising cleanser is advisable as it can help to hydrate the skin and thus washes away the dead skin cells without leaving the skin feeling tight or dry.

2. Exfoliate

Don’t forget to use an exfoliating facial scrub or cleanser to maintain the skin care routine during winter. The exfoliating act will remove the dead cells making the skin cleaner, brighter and glower.

3. Use sunscreen as a shield in skincare

Sunscreen with a good SPF , being the essential protection shield to protect the skin from UV rays, should be applied even during winter.

4. Use a mask to protect the skin

Humidity levels and low temperatures during the winter season can sometimes cause many skin problems. So, it is recommendable to use a non-drying face mask every other day for around 15-20 mins.

4. Hydrating serum

A nourishing serum helps in treating some of the skin problems hence repairing and rejuvenating the skin. Use a serum that contains hyaluronic acid, castor oil and Vitamin E as it will keep the skin moisturised, and hydrated and lead to glowy flawless skin.

5. Follow a nutritious diet

A healthy nutritious diet along with a good skincare regime will work wonders for you in winter. During this season, eating carrots, and beetroot juice will help in preventing wrinkles and make your skin softer and supple. Consume green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale as it will help in reducing skin redness and flakiness.

The most essential thing is choosing the right skincare product for your skin type which help you to adapt to the cooler climate. Each skin type from dry skin to sensitive skin has different requirements and realising the right product for it is essential.