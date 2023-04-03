From the starting, a relationship undergoes various stages from knowing the person to understanding each other and then eventually accepting the reality and staying in it on a common ground. To maintain a healthy relationship it is required to have hard and inconvenient conversations with your partner and create a safe and happy space for two people to grow together. The strong bond of relationship depends upon both the people involved in it as in how they carry out and balance the things.

According to therapist, there are four stages in a relationship:

Infatuation

In the initial phase of a relationship, the brain pumps out love hormones such as dopamine and oxytocin, which gives us the feeling of joy, happiness, safety and warmth. This is the stage when the person gets attracted to the other person and the rational part of the brain shuts down and we keep going with the flow. We often miss out on the red flags of the person and keep on looking at the positive quality of the person.

Realisation

During this stage, we start to realise the person for who they really are. Often, we stay in conflict with what we thought before and how things turned up. This is also the stage where we start to realise several truths of the relationship.

Tension

In this phase, the partner sees the differences in their opinion which lead to problem and tension arises. Often couples cannot handle the problem and loose their grip which leads to breaking of the relationship.

Acceptance

During this phase, people start to accept the differences and make efforts to accept each other and find a common ground to be together.