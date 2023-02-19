Communication plays a key role in a relationship but many people fail to understand one’s expectations and needs due to a lack of communication.

An open discussion about your wants and expectations from the relationship should always be invited.

The quality of communication we have in a romantic relationship makes it more fulfilling and bridges gap to get through in the most difficult challenges of life.

Here are a few tips we should follow to improve communication with your partner:

Clarity in communication

The absence of clarity in communication may lead to failure of the relationship between you and your partner. Initially, we need to be clear about our wants and expectations from the other person so that convey them to our respective partners.

Open communication

Open communication is the spine that holds up a relationship whether it is thriving or under strain. Speaking openly without feeling shy strengthens the bond with your partner. Your partner should know about your basic needs and things that make you happy. This also creates an environment for a healthy relationship and increases the comfort zone between you and your partner.

Listen to understand

Listen to understand rather than listen to respond. Sometimes, the partner may find it difficult to express his/her feelings due to the situation. Try to be patient and understand in those situations.

Validate their perspectives and opinions

Your partner may have different perspectives and opinions about things and it’s absolutely fine. Acknowledge their perspectives and opinions rather than arguing with them.

At the same time, we also know that no partner can fulfil all our wants and expectations. So, we should make ourselves self-sufficient to meet those needs which our partners cannot.