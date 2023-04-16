It’s important to take meals in the proper time and right quantity but sometimes during the night we crave for food and mostly go for unhealthy food items like sweets, chocolates, chips and fried foods. These food items are high in calories and causing a lot of damage to your body which may affect our body in the long run. Eating foods like yoghurt, cereals, pumpkin seeds which are lower in carbs are healthy food items to consume during our craving keeping our body and mind fit and healthy.

Here are 4 healthy mid-night snacks that you can try to satisfy your cravings:

Cereals

Cereals are not just for breakfast but also serve as a great food to wind down at night. Muesli and other whole grain cereals are a high source of fiber and are more nutrient-dense than ready-to-eat breakfast cereals.

Yoghurt

Opt for yoghurt as your midnight snack and you can add berries or peaches to give it a flavour. Yogurt is an excellent source of calcium which is important for bone health.

Eggs

Eggs can also be used as a snack making them into a variety of snacks. Boiled eggs can be used to prepare an egg salad and spread them on crackers.

Kiwi

Kiwi is nutritious and low in calories. Kiwis are one of the few fruits containing a good amount of the nerve messenger serotonin, which has a relaxing effect and can help you fall asleep faster. Serotonin helps to reduce carb cravings.