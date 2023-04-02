Having evening tea is the most essential thing and a delight for most people.

Seeping a hot cup of tea along with the snacks makes the evening complete.

We mostly opt for cookies, pakoras and cake, which has large amount of calories that affects our body.

Having snacks that will add to the nutrient content in our body is beneficial.

Here are 4 healthy evening snacks that you can enjoy in the tea time staying in track with your fitness goals:

· Roasted Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a rich source of protein and fibre.

Rinse and drain a can of chickpeas, spread them on a baking sheet and bake at 400°F for about 25-30 mins until crispy.

Sprinkle some salt and your choice of seasoning for extra flavour.

Cucumber Sandwiches

Everyone love sandwiches and adding cucumber to it is a refreshing delicious evening snack to relish with tea.

Cucumber have a small amount of Vitamin K and Vitamin A.

They also have several phytonutrients and antioxidants such as beta carotene that help to fight against the free radicals in our body.

Use thinly sliced cucumbers as a replacement for bread, and add some low-fat cream cheese in between.

This makes for a refreshing and low-calorie snack.

Air-popped popcorn

Air-popped popcorn is a low-calorie, whole-grain snack that can be seasoned with spices like cinnamon or chilli powder for adding flavour.

Avoid adding butter or other high-calorie toppings to keep it healthy.

Sprouts

A bowl of fresh and colourful sprouts is a hit when it comes to healthy snacking options.

Give your evenings a healthy spin by soaking chickpeas, moong dal or some legumes in water and wait for them to slit open into some healthy sprouts.

Add some freshly chopped vegetables like cucumber and tomatoes, and season it with some salt and pepper for the spicy edge.