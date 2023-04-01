SONARI: Charaideo Deputy Commissioner Paul Barua vide an order issued on March 30 last has made it mandatory for all the agents of green leaf tea pertaining to Charaideo district to obtain permission (no objection certificate) from the Charaideo district administration for carrying or supplying of green tea leaves during the financial year 2023- 2024.

This order has come into effect in pursuance of the decision taken in the meeting held on June 16, 2022 with Small Tea Growers Association, Small Tea Growers council and Bought Leaf factories regarding Green Leaf Price Monitoring Committee vide the meeting’s minutes No CDP 16/Tea Garden/2021 Dated 21/06/2022 and subsequent file approval vide file No CDP 16/Tea Garden/P1-1/2022 dated 09/03/2023.

This order has come into force with immediate effect will be effective until further order.