Every wife desires to impress her husband with lovely wishes and gifts on the occasion of their wedding anniversary every year.

A wedding anniversary is a special occasion in the life of married couples and they leave no stone unturned to make each one feel special.

You can make your husband overwhelmed with happiness if you send some best wedding anniversary wishes for him.

Here are 21 best anniversary wishes you can share with your husband-

1. Dear Hubby, my life has been filled with so many blessings once I tied the knot with you. Happy Anniversary!

2. I am so grateful that God has sent you in my life to colour my life with so much love. Happy Anniversary Darling!

3. One of the best decisions that I have ever made in life is marrying you and I am so happy to feel each day that I call you as mine. Happy Anniversary Love!

4. Life would have been so meaningless had you not become my husband. Happy Anniversary Dear!

5. Happy Anniversary my dearest husband! Thank you for becoming my life partner in this lifetime.

6. Dear Hubby, I feel so happy to start such a lovely family and growing old together with you over the years. Happy Anniversary!

7. What would life have been like had you not come into my life? I couldn’t even imagine it and forever remain grateful that you are always by my side. Happy Anniversary Love!

8. Thank you for being my soulmate in this lifetime and may we always become life partners in every birth. Happy Anniversary!

9. Dear Hubby, this special day always reminds me how we are truly made for each other. Happy Anniversary Darling!

10. Life has been such a joyride with you all these years and I am so blessed that you have stood beside me through thick and thin. Happy Anniversary Honey!

11. Thank you for showering me with so much love and care through all these years. I am so grateful that you are mine. Happy Anniversary Love!

12. Every day of this adventurous journey called life has been so great because you have been there by my side. Happy Anniversary Dear!

13. I love how you have been loving and fighting with me all through these years as little kids. Thank you for being my partner in crime. Happy Anniversary Buddy!

14. Thank for making my life so dreamlike as depicted in films and fairytales. You are that special author who gave a beautiful twist to the story of my life. Happy Anniversary Honey!

15. Each day of my life has been adventurous ever since you became my husband. Happy Anniversary Love!

16. I love you and feel blessed that we will grow old together with children now and grandkids in future. Happy Anniversary Buddy!

17. Thank you for spending so many years together with me. Each day of our journey together has been sweet and spicy as well. Cheers to another year of togetherness. Happy Anniversary!

18. You are the source of my happiness and I cherish every moment spent with you for all these years. Happy Anniversary Love!

19. Life without you would have been devoid of so many joys. I love you so much. Happy Anniversary Darling!

20. Let us grow old together with each passing day hand in hand with each other. Another year has passed since we got married. Happy Anniversary!

21. Life has become so wonderful after I married you. Thank you for being my husband. Happy Anniversary!