Proposals are a beautiful way of asking your girlfriend (GF) or boyfriend (BF) for their hand in marriage so that you can spend the rest of your lives together happily.

One of the most difficult things that is faced by a couple who are in a relationship is to propose to each other so that they find a way to marry and later stay together as a family for life.

Although people become shy and nervous to propose to the love of their lives, it is necessary to make proposals sincerely so that you can convince your BF or GF to get ready and commit themselves to spend the rest of their lives with you as husband or wife.

Here are 21 best proposals you can make to your GF or BF-

1. Life has become so beautiful once we came to know each other. Will you become my forever partner?

2. I came to know intuitively that you were the one whom God has sent to light up my life. Will you become my lifelong buddy?

3. The real meaning of love has been revealed to me only when you entered my life. Will you embark on making a beautiful love story in real life with me?

4. I sometimes feel like my life always remains empty whenever you are away from me. Will you marry me and become mine forever?

5. You have changed me into a better person with your purest love. Will you spend the rest of my life with me?

6. Life has been a joyride with more fun, laughter and adventure since I came to know you. Will you share the adventures of life with me forever?

7. It is not just for nothing that we came across each other in this lifetime. Will you become my life partner and make a family with me?

8. I have met you as a stranger but later came to feel that our connection is an old one and you have been my life partner in past lives too. Will you also become a life partner for me in this present life?

9. Love has truly shown its wondrous avatars ever since you came into my life. Will you colour my world with your love forever?

10. Every moment that we have spent together has been filled with so much variety of emotions. Will you make memories with me together for life by marrying?

11. I didn’t believe in the beauty of love stories until I met you who have shown me how blissful is this pure emotion. Will you become my life partner and get ready to create a wonderful love story together?

12. Life has never ever been dull and boring from the moment we set eyes on each other. Will you make a lifetime journey with me by becoming my wife / husband?

13. It is said that soulmates meet each other at a divine timing. My life has been indeed become divine and never stayed the same as before when I met you. Will you make a new beginning as a husband/ wife with me?

14. How you have created an impact on my life since we crossed paths with each other? Will you do the honour of making my life happier by marrying me?

15. From the time I have set my eyes on you, I came to know that life is simply impossible to spend without you by my side. Will you tie a knot for lifetime with me?

16. I have got a taste of love when I met you and it has really blown me away. I can’t imagine my life without you now. Will you become ready to spend a lifetime with me?

17. You can bring joy to my life with your magical words and soothe me with motivation and calmness whenever I am sad. Will you marry me?

18. Life always takes a positive turn whenever you are around me. Will you colour my world with positivity for a lifetime?

19. I never thought I can ever fall in love and you have changed my mindset and heart too. Will you become my life partner?

20. We have formed a lovely bond only for a short period but it feels like it had been formed millions of years ago. Will you now bond with me forever for life?

21. I can’t imagine making my future family with anyone other than you. Will you marry me and become my life partner?