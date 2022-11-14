World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 every year to raise awareness about the issue of diabetes which is a major health problem worldwide.

According to World Health Organization, 422 million people over the world suffer from diabetes and and 1.5 million deaths are directly attributed to this health issue each year.

The healthcare organization defines diabetes as a chronic, metabolic disease characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar), which leads over time to serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves.

The most common form of diabetes that exists worldwide is type 2 diabetes which occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn’t make enough insulin.

Type 1 diabetes, on the other hand, is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin by itself.

According to the Art of Living, here are some yoga asanas that you can do to control diabetes and remain in good health-

Dhanurasana

i) Lie on your stomach with your feet apart

ii) Hold your ankles by bending your knees

iii) Breathe in, and lift your chest off the ground and pull your legs up and towards the back.

iv) Take long deep breaths as you remain in this pose

v) After 15 -20 seconds, as you exhale, gently bring your legs and chest to the ground , release your ankles and relax.

Shavasana

i) Lie down on the flat ground without any sorts of cushions or support

ii) Keep your arms aside and open up your palm

iii) The legs should be kept comfortably apart so that you can remain in a relaxing position

iv) Breathe in and out slowly

Paschimottanasana

i) Sit up with the legs stretched out straight in front of you, keeping the spine erect and toes flexed toward you.

ii) Breathing in, raise both arms above your head and stretch up.

iii) Breathing out, bend forward from the hip joints, chin moving toward the toes. Keep the spine erect focusing on moving forwards towards the toes, rather than down towards the knees.

iv) Place your hands on your legs, wherever they reach, without forcing. If you can, take hold of your toes and pull on them to help you go forward.

v) Breathing in, lift your head slightly and lengthen the spine

vi) Breathing out, gently move the navel towards the knees

vii) Repeat this movement two or three times.