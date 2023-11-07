Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a ubiquitous hormonal disorder that afflicts women of reproductive years. It typically manifests during pubescence, but symptoms can fluctuate over time.

PCOS can induce hormonal imbalances, erratic menstrual cycles, excessive androgen levels, and ovarian cysts. Irregular periods, often with anovulation, can impede conception. PCOS is a principal cause of infertility.

PCOS involves hormonal imbalances and metabolic disruption. It affects 5–10% of females aged 15–44.

These changes can result in :

ovarian cysts or growths

reduced or no menstruation

an increase in androgen hormones

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) can lead to other serious health challenges, such as diabetes, cardiovascular problems, depression, and a higher risk of endometrial cancer. Some research has suggested that certain dietary choices can help reduce the impact of PCOS.

How does diet affect PCOS?

Diet could be a factor in breaking this cycle and reducing the impact of PCOS. It could also help reduce the risk of complications such as diabetes and cancer.

Over half of those with PCOS develop diabetes or prediabetes before the age of 40. Diabetes stems from how the body processes insulin. Taking dietary measures to prevent diabetes can be a significant step toward living well with PCOS.

There is currently no standard diet for PCOS, but various approaches appear likely to benefit people with this condition.

Foods to eat

Examples of foods to include in a PCOS-friendly diet include:

unprocessed foods

high fiber foods

fatty fish, including salmon, tuna, sardines, and mackerel

kale, spinach, and other dark, leafy greens

dark red fruits, such as red grapes, blueberries, blackberries, and cherries

broccoli and cauliflower

dried beans, lentils, and other legumes

healthy fats, such as olive oil and avocados

nuts, including pine nuts, walnuts, almonds, and pistachios

dark chocolate in moderation

spices, such as turmeric and cinnamon

Foods to avoid

People with PCOS can benefit from avoiding foods that increase the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and other common health issues.

These include:

refined carbohydrates, such as mass-produced pastries and white bread

fried foods, such as fast food

sugary beverages, such as sodas and energy drinks

processed meats, such as hot dogs, sausages, and luncheon meats

solid fats, including margarine, shortening, and lard

a high intake of red meat, such as steaks, hamburgers, and pork

foods with high levels of added salt or sugar

other highly processed foods

There is currently no cure for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), but diet and medical treatment can help manage weight, glucose levels, and other features and complications.

Opting for healthy fats, lean proteins, whole grains, and plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables may help reduce the risk of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) or manage its symptoms. Meanwhile, it is best to avoid highly processed foods and those containing high levels of fat, added sugar, and salt.