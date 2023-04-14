Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition in which the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, male sex hormones that are usually present in women in small amounts. The name polycystic ovary syndrome describes the numerous small cysts (fluid-filled sacs) that form in the ovaries.

Most women with this disorder do not have cysts, while some women without the disorder do develop cysts. The common symptoms of PCOS involve irregular periods, excessive hair growth, acne, excess weight gain and difficulty getting pregnant.

PCOS can be controlled by making changes in the lifestyle, diet and early detection of the disease. Lifestyle changes including have a healthy, clean diet and regular exercise can help to manage PCOS.

Here are 5 foods that helps to control PCOS:

Protein rich foods like beans, lentils, seeds, etc

Complex carbs

Fruits and vegetables

Herbs and condiments like Ashwagandha and Tulsi

Having a healthy sleep routine by getting 6-8 hrs of sleep helps to control hormonal imbalance in our body. PCOS can be managed by taking supplements including natural supplements with herbs, myo-inositol and essential micronutrients

Here are 5 tips that you can follow to control PCOS:

Consume sugar, caffeine and high glycemic index carbs in less amounts and choose foods which have been minimally processed and are free from artificial substances .

Simple physical exercise help to control the disease in many ways.

Prioritise high quality sleep.

Intake of supplements that help to combat PCOS.

Meditate daily to maintain good mental health.