People around the globe have been mesmerized by beautiful Indian women over the years.

This post covers few of the celebrated Indian women, who mesmerized the world with their beauty, talent and impeccable sense of style.

Here are 5 most beautiful women from Indian of recent times.

MAHARANI GAYATRI DEVI

Gayatri Devi was the third Maharani consort of Jaipur from 1940 to 1949 through her marriage to Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II.

Following her husband’s signature for the Jaipur State to become part of the Union of India and her step-son’s assumption of the title in 1970, she was known as Maharani Gayatri Devi, Rajmata of Jaipur.

She was born in the Hindu Royal family of Cooch Behar. Her father was Maharaja Jitendra Narayan of Cooch Behar in West Bengal, and her mother was Maratha Princess, Indira Raje of Baroda,

Gayatri Devi was celebrated for her beauty and became something of a fashion icon in her adulthood.

She was once included in Vogue magazine’s Ten Most Beautiful Women list.

Maharani Gayatri Devi was an able polo player and an excellent rider.

She had a fondness for cars.

NOOR INAYAT KHAN

Noor-un-Nisa Inayat Khan, also known as Nora Inayat-Khan and Nora Baker, was a British resistance agent in France in World War II.

She served in the Special Operations Executive (SOE) department.

The purpose of SOE was to conduct espionage, sabotage, and reconnaissance in countries occupied by the Axis powers, especially those occupied by Nazi Germany.

As an SOE agent under the codename Madeleine she became the first female wireless operator to be sent from the UK into occupied France to aid the French Resistance during World War II.

Inayat Khan was betrayed and captured, and executed at Dachau concentration camp.

She was posthumously awarded the George Cross for her service, the highest civilian decoration for gallantry in the United Kingdom.

Her father, Inayat Khan, was born in Baroda.

MADHUBALA

Madhubala, born as Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, was an actress and producer who worked in Hindi-language films.

Madhubala’s portrayal of Anarkali in the historical epic drama Mughal-e-Azam (1960)—the highest-grossing film in India at that point of time—earned her widespread critical acclaim.

Madhubala is considered to be one of the most beautiful actresses to have worked in the industry.

She appeared in the American magazine Theatre Arts, where she was featured in an article in its August 1952 issue.

She was also the wife of Kishore Kumar who is considered as one of the most successful playback singers of the Hindi film industry.

WAHEEDA REHMAN

Waheeda is tagged as Bollywood’s most beautiful woman of her time.

She has received various awards throughout her career and has received substantial publicity for being cited as the “most beautiful actress” in Bollywood.

NARGIS DUTT

Born as Fatima Rashid, Nargis Dutt is best known for her role of Radha in the film Mother India, which was nominated for an Academy Award.

The beautiful actress has done charitable work for the organisation, The Spastics Society of India and got recognition as a social worker.