Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is characterized by irregular periods or lower flow during menstruation.

Women with PCOS typically have multiple cysts in their ovaries, caused by an overproduction of hormones called androgens.

They are often found to have higher than normal insulin levels. Insulin is a hormone that’s produced in the pancreas. It helps the cells in the body turn sugar into energy.

Here are some foods that you should add to your diet if you are suffering from PCOS:

Fiber rich foods

A woman suffering from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) should include fiber-rich foods such as cauliflower, broccoli in her diet. Fiber rich foods improves gut flora, lower insulin levels and antioxidants that fight inflammation.

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are nutrient-dense and low in calories making it perfect for both nutrition and weight loss.

Nuts

Women with PCOS experience higher levels of oxidative stress that can be reduced by increasing the amount of antioxidants consumption.

Lean meat

Lean meats are meats with a relatively low fat content. Lean meat like beef, pork are low in fat and help in losing weight as a result of hormonal imbalances.