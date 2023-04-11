NEW DELHI: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, New Delhi on Monday to review the mock drill being undertaken for ensuring operational readiness of hospital for COVID-19 management.

In a tweet, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, can be seen visiting the facilities and interacting with staff.

Visited RML Hospital to inspect COVID-19 mock drill. pic.twitter.com/ocUX7jhM8r — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 10, 2023

The Union Health Minister took a review meeting with the State Health Ministers for the COVID-19 status and preparedness of prevention and management in the country a few days back.

It was decided that mock drills be conducted across the country to ensure preparedness for any future outbreaks, if any.

Hence, Government as well as private hospitals are undertaking mock drills and State Health Ministers are reviewing the drills in their respective States/UTs.

While visiting the RML Hospital, Dr Mandaviya had an informal interactive session with Heads of Departments and staff.

He spent some time with the doctors, nurses, heads of security and sanitation services listening to their fruitful suggestions.

The suggestions revolved around quality clinical practices, measures for infection control, hospital management, sanitation processes and patient-centric provisions.

Huge response was seen nationwide, where ministers and senior officials reviewed the preparations and capacities of hospitals and facilities.

The Union Health Minister has already advised states to be on alert and keep all preparedness for COVID-19 management.

He has cautioned against any complacency and urged everyone to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

Dr Mandaviya has also urged States to identify emerging hotspots by monitoring trends of ILI/SARI cases and send sufficient samples for testing of COVID-19 and influenza and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

Dr Ajay Shukla, Director and Medical Superintendent, RML Hospital and heads of various departments including sanitation were present on the occasion.