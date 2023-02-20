Life is all about ups and downs and sometimes we undergo bad phases in life which occur due to some situation or come across people who try to drain our energy.

All of us carry some traumas in life due to some bad incidents we have encountered in different stages of life.

It is important to heal from these traumas otherwise it gets stuck within the person creating pain and fear.

Healing is important to move on in life by getting over things and taking it out from within so that it doesn’t leave a spot.

It’s important to take responsibility of our problems otherwise we may regret or stay stuck in life.

Here are few tips which we can follow for healing yourself:

Letting go of things and people

Sometimes we hold people or hold grudges against them which drain our energy emotionally and mentally. We need to let things go so as to move on and to get out of the pain and suffering in life.

Self-love

Prioritise oneself rather than prioritising others in life. Indulge in activities that make you happy or give a sense of satisfaction and make a self-care routine for treating yourself.

Figuring out alone

Everyone needs help, we are not able to solve every problem alone. We lose trust in people in the process but it’s important to understand that everyone is not bad good people do exist in this world.

Less emotional investment

We often invest more emotionally, mentally and physically than they invest on us which later turns to be toxic and drains out our energy. This also creates a sense of insecurity and anxiety. It’s better to keep a distance from those people.

Being vague

Our emotions and boundaries should be of utmost importance to us. We should know how to respect them and not do things beyond our limits.

Avoid hard conversations

In case, you have faced any difficult situation recently, stop being harsh on yourself by talking to people about it. It is preferable to talk about the incident once you get over it.

Pretending

Hiding our emotions and pretending to be happy when we are not fine will not help us. It’s better to talk with our close ones about the phase we are going through. Even if people cannot give advice, it will give us a sense of relief by talking about it.