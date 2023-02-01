Anxiety is a feeling of fear, dread and uneasiness and this occurs mostly due to extreme sadness and stress.

Anxiety often causes us to feel overwhelmed which deteriorates our mental health.

Sometimes even the working condition of the office or our nearby surrounding if it’s toxic can affect our mental health adversely.

In those times, it’s necessary to take a break and do things that we enjoy which will prevent us from being burn out.

Many people does not know that along with mental health anxiety affects our physical health too. Here are some signs which show that you are suffering from anxiety:

Shortness in breathing

When your mind experiences stress, anxiety is your body’s response to alerts you to threats. This is called the fight-or-flight response. In this situation, you breathe rapidly because your lungs are trying to move more oxygen through your body in response to danger. This can make shortness of breath which is a major sign of anxiety.

Tension in the body

The tension in the body due to anxiety can stiffen up your body leading to muscle aches. Tensed muscles may prepare you to get away from danger quickly. Stress on muscles can lead to body pain, headaches and migraines.

Restlessness

Some people might experience anxious behaviors like excessive handshaking and excessive foot tapping as a sign of restlessness, which is a common symptom of anxiety.

Panic attack

Panic attack is another symptom of anxiety which should not be ignored. A panic attack is characterized by a rapid heartbeat and intense sweating. Other signs of panic attack may be having trouble breathing or feel as if you are choking, having numb or tingling sensations in parts of your body, chest pain and feeling lightheaded or dizzy, feeling overheated or having chills.

Digestion problems

During an anxiety attack, the body releases hormones adrenaline and cortisol, which can help when facing a threat. These hormones are responsible for increased heartbeat and breathing. These can also negatively affect your digestion and blood sugar. People may experience stomach pain, nausea or digestive problems.