Every year March 26 is observed as Purple Day around the world to raise awareness about the causes, symptoms and treatment of epilepsy.

Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain characterized by repeated seizures.

A seizure is a sudden alteration of behavior due to a temporary change in the electrical functioning of the brain.

In this health condition, the brain’s electrical rhythms have a tendency to become imbalanced, resulting in recurrent seizures.

In patients with seizures, the normal electrical pattern is disrupted by sudden and synchronized bursts of electrical energy that may briefly affect their consciousness, movements or sensations.

As per WHO, around 50 million people worldwide have been suffering from epilepsy which makes it one of the most common neurological diseases globally.

Purple Day of Epilepsy 2023: History

A nine-year-old Canadian, Cassidy Megan who struggled with epilepsy came up with the concept of epilepsy.

The first Purple Day was held on March 26, 2008 and is now known as the Purple Day for Epilepsy campaign.

The Epilepsy Association of Nova Scotia joined Cassidy to spread awareness about epilepsy.

In 2009, the New York-based Anita Kaufmann Foundation and Epilepsy Association of Nova Scotia joined to launch Purple Day internationally and increase the involvement of organizations, schools, businesses, politicians and celebrities.

Over 100,000 students, 95 workplaces and 116 politicians participated in Purple Day on March 26, 2009.

The official USA Purple Day Party launch was organized by the Anita Kaufmann Foundation in March, 2009.

Purple Day of Epilepsy 2023: Symptoms

The common symptoms of seizures include:

Temporary confusion.

A staring spell.

Jerking movements of the arms and legs that can’t be controlled.

Loss of consciousness or awareness.

Purple Day of Epilepsy 2023: Causes

Seizures can be caused by:

head injury

brain infection

brain tumours or other medical problems, including stroke

birth defects

Purple Day of Epilepsy 2023: Prevention

Epilepsy can be managed or controlled by making some changes in the lifestyle.

Some of them may involve by getting sufficient amount of sleep.

Fatigue is another common trigger and interrupted sleep may put your brain at the risk of misfiring.

Avoid intake of drugs and alcohol as these may be a cause of seizures in patients with epilepsy.

Even one or two drinks may aggravate seizures.

Do not take stress or tension as maintaining a healthy stress levels play a vital role in lowering the risk of developing neurological condition.

Exercise on a regular basis as it minimizes the risk of seizures.

It is recommendable to seek advice from your clinical consultant before beginning a new exercise routine, as some exercise may rarely lead to seizures