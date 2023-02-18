The combined oral contraceptive pill (COCP) also referred to as the birth control pills are substances taken by a woman to prevent pregnancy or for birth control.

The pill can prevent childbirth up to 99% but does not provide protection against sexually transmitted infections such as HIV.

Birth control tablets are “combination pills” involving a mixture of the hormones oestrogen and progesterone to prevent ovulation.

The pill thickens the mucus surrounding the cervix, making it difficult for sperm to enter the uterus and reach any released eggs.

The hormones in the pill can also occasionally alter the uterine lining, making it harder for an egg to adhere to the uterine wall.

Moreover, the pill can prevent a lot of health issues including heavy menstruation, regularise cycles, endometriosis, adenomyosis and hirsuitism. These pills has both positive and negative impact on a woman’s body.

It is advisable to consult a doctor before using a birth control pill. In case there are some negative effects on our body it is advisable to consult with a healthcare practitioner.

Here are some positive effects and negative effects of birth control pills:

Reduces menstrual cramps

Certain hormonal contraceptives, such as the IUD Mirena, may cause lighter and shorter periods, as well as an improvement in menstrual cramps and premenstrual symptoms. These are some of the reasons why some women use birth control to treat premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a severe type of PMS. Birth control pills are used in endometriosis to reduce and keep it under control and reduce the associated pain.

Reduces risk of some cancers

Hormonal contraception lowers the risk of endometrial, colorectal, and ovarian cancer. Using oral contraceptives lowers the risk of developing endometrial cancer by 30%. The risk decreases as the duration of oral contraceptive use increases, and the protection lasts for years after a woman discontinues it. The risk of developing Colorectal cancer reduces by 15 to 20%.

Inter-period spotting

When vaginal bleeding occurs between menstrual cycles, this is referred to as breakthrough bleeding or spotting. The most frequent adverse effect of birth control tablets is spotting for initial few cycles. It occurs as the body adjusts to altering hormone levels and the uterus adjusts to having a thinner lining. Taking the tablet on a regular basis, generally at the same time each day, can help reduce bleeding between periods.

Vomiting

Some people feel slight nausea while taking the tablet for the first time, but this normally goes away. Taking the tablet with meals or at sleep may be beneficial. If the pill causes severe nausea or lasts for several months, it is preferable to consult a doctor.

Breast sensitivity

Taking birth control tablets causes breast tenderness, especially when taking it for the first time. Breast soreness can be reduced by wearing a supportive bra. If such a situation occurs one must consult their healthcare professional if they are experiencing significant breast discomfort or other breast changes, particularly if they are new or changing.

Swings in mood

When using contraception, some women may experience mood swings and sadness. It may be when the body attempts to maintain hormone balance, the introduction of hormones may cause a disturbance, resulting in mood swings.