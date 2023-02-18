Fasting is a process of not consuming food for a specific period of time and most people undertake this activity as a part of religious practices and rituals but it has numerous health benefits too .

The ancient traditions of India always speaks about the necessity of fasting at proper times as it plays an important role in efficient functioning of the body, aids in weight loss and improves immunity levels from various life threatening diseases.

According to Ayurveda, the age old process of fasting or taking a break from consumption of food can heal the body and let it become fully rejuvenated.

This ancient branch of healthcare says that fasting is targeted to maximize nutrient absorption and promote a mindful relationship to food. It promotes a healthy equilibrium between the mind and body and helps restore the bodily systems to its utmost potential.

Some of the health benefits of fasting are-

i) Promotes blood sugar

Fasting helps to decrease insulin resistance and increases your body’s sensitivity to insulin, allowing it to transport glucose from your bloodstream to your cells more efficiently. This keeps the blood sugar steady, preventing spikes and crashes in your blood sugar levels.

ii) Fights inflammation

Acute inflammation is a normal immune process used to help fight off infections, chronic inflammation that can have serious consequences for your health. It has been found that fasting decreases levels of inflammation and promotes better health.

iii) Enhances heart health

Fasting on alternate days reduces levels of total cholesterol and several risk factors for heart disease in people with overweight compared to a control group.

iv) Boosts brain function

Fasting may help to relieve inflammation and also aid in preventing neurodegenerative disorders.

v) Aids weight loss

Short-term fasting boosts metabolism by increasing levels of the neurotransmitter norepinephrine, which could enhance weight loss.